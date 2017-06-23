Detention Has Not Made HH Popular-Sunday Chanda

By Hellen Nsokolo

Patriotic Front(PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda says incarceration has not made United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema more popular than he was before he committed a treason offense.

Reacting to former Deputy Minister in the Chiluba regime Alfred Ndhlovu’s statement that Hichilema’s popularity graph has improved tremendously since he was incarcerated over two months ago, the civic leader-cum-politician said UPND sympathisers should not be cheating themselves that Hichilema is become more popular than any politician following incarceration.

He said popularity in a democracy is measured by subjecting someone to an election.

“The fact that you are in the news every day does not make you popular. There is a difference also between being famous and being popular. Popularity is measured by subjecting an individul to an election. So what popurality are they talking about?,” Chanda asked.

He claimed that Hichilema has become famous for a wrong thing.

” When (slain Al-Qaider leader Osama) Bin Laden bombed down the twin tower in the United States, did it make him popular? Yes, he was famous because he was always in the news but did it make him popular? No it didn’t madam,” the PF media director.

Kitwe Times