Police Inspecor’s Wife Arrested For Stealing From ATMs

POLICE have arrested a 40-year-old wife of a Lusaka police inspector for allegedly stealing over K26,000 using stolen automated teller machine (ATM) cards and personal identification numbers (PINs). She was arrested in Chipata.And Eastern Province commissioner of police Alex Chilufya said Mary Mwale has allegedly been stealing ATM cards and PINs from unsuspecting members of the public.

Mr Chilufya said Mwale has been withdrawing money from the personal accounts of the owners of the cards.

He said in interview in Chipata that Mary was arrested yesterday.

“Mary Mwale is a resident of Emmasdale Police Camp and wife of an inspector of Lusaka Central Police Station,” he said.

Mr Chilufya said Mary used to frequent Zanaco ATM machine points taking advantage of those failing to key in by offering to help them.

He said between June 2 and 7 this year, she allegedly stole ATM cards and PINs in Chipata and Lundazi and withdrew a total of K26,800.

Mr Chilufya said the arrest of the ATM fraud suspect should send a warning to the public, especially those who like asking third parties to help them when drawing money at ATM points.

He said Mwale has been charged with two counts of theft and will appear in court soon.

Mr Chilufya said allowing a third party to help withdraw money makes many people vulnerable to ATM fraudsters.