Photos: Sheep Gives Birth Lamb That Looks Like a Human Being

Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, South Africa has confirmed that photos of a severely deformed lamb circulating on social media are no hoax.

It confirmed the authenticity of the pictures saying it was of a deformed stillborn lamb was born in the Lady Frere area.

Dr Lubabalo Mrwebi, the department’s Chief Director of Veterinary Services said it was not uncommon for pregnant animals to be infected by viruses early in their pregnancy.

“We call on the local community not to panic over this deformed lamb. We can confirm that this deformed lamb is not a progeny of sheep ovum and a human sperm.

“Virus infections in early stages of pregnancy may infect the foetus and lead to the development of malformations in the growing foetus. It is likely that this is what happened to the Lady Frere sheep‚” Mrwebi said.

“The gestation period for a sheep is five months. This means that this particular sheep conceived in late December 2016 or early January 2017‚ which was warm with plentiful rainfall in the Chris Hani district‚ conditions which are favourable to the proliferation of mosquitoes and midges known to be the vectors of viruses that cause such diseases such as the Rift Valley Fever (RVF).”

