Kenya Bans Kenya Bans “pro-gay” kids Cartoons On DSTV For Promoting Homosexuality

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), has banned 6 alleged “pro-gay” kids cartoons on Nickelodeon (DStv 305) and Cartoon Network (DStv 301) and ordered MultiChoice to immediately stop showing the cartoons on DStv that is “normalizing, glamorizing or even glorifying homosexual behaviour” and damaging “family”.

According to the censor board, the Nickelodeon cartoons from Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), such as Loud House, The Legend of Korra and Hey Arnold, as well as the Cartoon Network shows Steven Universe, Adventure Time and Clarence from Turner Broadcasting have contravened classification guidelines.

The KFCB claims these 6 cartoons “are intended to introduce children to deviant behaviour”.

The KFCB in a statement says these cartoons “are obnoxious and inappropriate material” and that it “targets children and seeks to impair their moral judgment on the institution of family”.

According to KFCB boss, Ezekiel Mutua, he said the board has written to Multichoice to immediately stop airing the cartoons.

“The board has written to MultiChoice, the owners of DStv, to cease with immediate effect the airing” of these shows.

MultiChoice Africa in response to the KFCB ban, told Channel24 that it can’t yet comment on the details but that the pay-TV provider learnt of the existence of from the KFCB letter and that MultiChoice Africa is “currently investigating the matters raised in the letter”.