Police Say Sorry For Impounding A Funeral Car As Mourners Dump Coffin At The Police Station [video]

Speaking in an interview with a Mano News the incensed Kasama mourners charged that the behaviour of the police is un-Zambian, unfortunate and a taboo.
They narrated that they were heading for burial when traffic officers impounded the vehicle for overloading, adding that they were told to pay a fine of K600 for it to be released.
The mourners wondered where they could get the money there and then as they were grieving the loss of a beloved one.
Meanwhile the Police command in Northern Province has unreservedly apologized to mourners who forcefully dumped a coffin with a body inside at Kasama Central Police
In an interview , Regional Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene says the misunderstandings that ensued between the traffic officers and the mourners are unfortunate.
Commissioner Mweene confirms that the traffic police impounded a Toyota Granvia bearing registration Number ACT 9390 for carrying excess number of passengers contrary to section 166 (1) ACT 11 of 2002 which was being driven by Josphat Kafula of Location in Kasama.
The police chief was however quick to clarify that the impounded vehicle was not the one carrying the coffin, but that it was heading to the mortuary.
Commissioner Mweene has since condemned the action by named traffic police officers and warns that the command will take appropriate disciplinary.
ZP niba chibola mumitwe. I need to see their curriculum from their training schools otherwise these guys are so dull and impotent in thinking