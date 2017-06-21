Police Say Sorry For Impounding A Funeral Car As Mourners Dump Coffin At The Police Station

Kasama mourners dump a coffin at a police station kasama central police station as irate mourners thretenedto dump a coffin with a body inside at Kasama Central Police station after traffic officers impounded a vehicle carrying family members.

Speaking in an interview with a Mano News the incensed Kasama mourners charged that the behaviour of the police is un-Zambian, unfortunate and a taboo.

They narrated that they were heading for burial when traffic officers impounded the vehicle for overloading, adding that they were told to pay a fine of K600 for it to be released.

The mourners wondered where they could get the money there and then as they were grieving the loss of a beloved one.

Meanwhile the Police command in Northern Province has unreservedly apologized to mourners who forcefully dumped a coffin with a body inside at Kasama Central Police

In an interview , Regional Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene says the misunderstandings that ensued between the traffic officers and the mourners are unfortunate.