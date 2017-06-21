Brussels Suicide Bomb Suspect Shot Dead

Belgian soldiers have shot a man suspected of being a would-be suicide bomber at Brussels Central Station, officials say.

He was shot after reportedly setting off a small explosion and no-one else is believed to have been injured.

Prosecutors later said the man had died. They are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

In March 2016, 32 people were killed in attacks on Brussels claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

According to Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique, quoting prosecutors, the man who was shot was wearing a rucksack and a bomb belt.

He detonated a device when he attracted the attention of soldiers in the station, the paper says.

Nicolas Van Herrewegen, a railway sorting agent, said he had gone down to the station’s mezzanine level when he heard someone shouting.

“Then he cried ‘Allahu Akbar’ and he blew up a wheeled suitcase,” he told AFP news agency.

“I was behind a wall when it exploded. I went down and alerted my colleagues to evacuate everyone. He [the suspect] was still around but after that we didn’t see him.”

“It wasn’t exactly a big explosion but the impact was pretty big,” he added. “People were running away.”

BBC