William Banda Threatens To Expose Rupiah Banda

UPND Presidential Advisor William Banda has warned former President Rupiah Banda not to force him to start disclosing what he wanted to do after losing the 2011 elections to late President Michael Sata before the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced the full results.

Mr Banda says former President will do well to keep quiet and not contribute to the problems that have engulfed the country.

He says Mr Banda should not blame the UPND for the current political tension in the country.

Mr. Banda who once served at State house as one of the presidential aides has told Journalists in Lusaka that remarks by the former Head of State are damaging and divisive.

He says what the people expect from statesmen like Mr. Banda is to play a reconciliatory role after realizing that there are divisions in the country as a result of last year’s general election.

And former Lubansenshi Independent Member of Parliament and now UPND Member Patrick Mucheleka says it is common knowledge that the UPND has not forgotten about last year’s elections because they have questioned the legitimacy of President Edgar Lungu in court.