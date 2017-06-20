PROTUZ Welcomes The Introduction of Aptitude Tests Before Entry Into Tertiary Education

The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) is confident that the introduction of examinations before entry into tertiary education will help improve the quality of education.

PROTUZ Secretary General Kangwa Musenga has told Q news that it is clear that some students fail to perform well in university or college because of using leakage at grade twelve level.

Mr. Musenge says the move by the government to introduce examinations before students are enrolled into higher learning institutions is therefore a positive move as it will help in the promotion of quality education.

He says pupils will be forced to study hard and not rely on leakages as they will face a huge mountain ahead of them