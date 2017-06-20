It Will Be Tough For Catholic Bishops To Play A Mediatory Role – YALI

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has observed that it would be difficult for the Catholic Church in Zambia to play a mediatory role in any political dialogue.
YALI President Andrew Nthewewe has told QTV News in an interview that the contradictory statements made by Catholic Bishops on the state of the nation are sending a strong signal that the church has a hidden agenda.
He adds that the statement issued by Archbishop Mpundu which some Catholic Bishops have distanced themselves from, has placed the Catholic Church in an awkward position.
Mr Nthewewe further states that the fact that Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President Archbishop Tresphore Mpundu labeled President Lungu a dictator, it would be very difficult for the Catholic Church to engage the Head of State on dialogue.
Mr. Nthewewe says the slamming statement may also close the door for dialogue between the ruling PF and opposition UPND as the church has been seen to be on the side of the opposition UPND.
He however, feels it is not too late for the church to engage the President on dialogue, noting that the solution to the current challenges in the country lies in dialogue with the church as the chief mediator.
Munshebwa aiile namafi kubuko! Bishops should wash their hands.
This is a strong observation.it is common practice that civil society org always favor the opposition whivh leads to increased gap for the ruling to be on the same page with the opposition on matters of national interest.
The church played a role in the deadlock between Kaunda and Chiluba. The church should not be undermined when they speak especially the catholics because they can not be paid. Us Pentecostals will speak because there is investment our way but not Catholics. Look at history and see our Church leaders. They speak against injustice and 4 me I respect them
Mr.Nthewewe,its not all Bishops and the Catholic Church,NO.but only Bishop Mpundu as an individual who maybe a member of upnd.I’m sure you have heard the clarifications made by Bishop Banda.Loud and clear.
Trying to isolate Bishop Mpundu for Mr Lungu to arrest for trumped up charges?
How many people are going to arrest?
So HH should not be supported by anybody?
You are really evil.