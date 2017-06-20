It Will Be Tough For Catholic Bishops To Play A Mediatory Role – YALI

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has observed that it would be difficult for the Catholic Church in Zambia to play a mediatory role in any political dialogue.

YALI President Andrew Nthewewe has told QTV News in an interview that the contradictory statements made by Catholic Bishops on the state of the nation are sending a strong signal that the church has a hidden agenda.

He adds that the statement issued by Archbishop Mpundu which some Catholic Bishops have distanced themselves from, has placed the Catholic Church in an awkward position.

Mr Nthewewe further states that the fact that Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President Archbishop Tresphore Mpundu labeled President Lungu a dictator, it would be very difficult for the Catholic Church to engage the Head of State on dialogue.

Mr. Nthewewe says the slamming statement may also close the door for dialogue between the ruling PF and opposition UPND as the church has been seen to be on the side of the opposition UPND.

He however, feels it is not too late for the church to engage the President on dialogue, noting that the solution to the current challenges in the country lies in dialogue with the church as the chief mediator.