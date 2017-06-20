Criminals Strangle Lusaka Woman To Death

A thirty eight year old woman of Chalala in Lusaka was last night strangled to death by criminals masquerading taxi operators who went away with an unknown amount of money.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified the woman as Mailesi Maunda aged 38 years of Hill View in Lusaka’s Chalala who was in the company of her son aged 19 who escaped with injuries.

She says incident happened between 21:00 hours and 23:00 hours.

Ms Katongo narrates that the victims who were coming from their shop at Mana Mall in Chilenje had booked a cab, Toyota Corolla white in color with an unknown registration number plate and that as they were proceeding home, the driver of the motor vehicle diverted and started heading towards town.

She says the criminals who were armed with knives then strangled the victims and robbed them of a bag containing an unknown amount of money, and later dumped them near intercity bus terminus where the son to the deceased booked another taxi and rushed her mother to Chilenje first level Hospital.

Ms Katongo says Ms Maunda who sustained bruises on the face was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chilenje Hospital.