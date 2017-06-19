Singer Salma Dodia Sends Special Fathers Day To Her Hubby Tivo & Thanks Him For Two Kids

Zambian singer Salma Dodia yesterday posted a special father’s day message to her husband Tivo. In her short message she praised her hubby for raising their two kids, a girl and a boy. The two tied the note in 2013 in a colorful wedding, they have two kids together.

“To The Man I Partner With In This Beautiful Journey Called Parenting, I Want You To Know That Our Kids Are So Blessed To Have You My Honey Bear. 🐻 You Fix The Booboos, Beat Up The Boogie Man And Make All Their Little Dreams Come True. Thank You For All You Do. You Are Raising The Best Little Gentlemen And A Little Lady Whose Heart Knows No Love Greater Than Yours. 😘

I Love You. @tivodebongout

🌟 Happy Father’s Day ” She posted on her official facebook page.

