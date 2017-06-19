Pangas In PF Went With Wynter Kabimba – Mumbi Phiri

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says the relationship between the church and the ruling PF remains cordial despite the strong statement issued by the three church mother bodies.

And the PF Deputy Secretary General has stated that ‘Pangas’ in the ruling party went with Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba.

Mrs. Phiri has told journalists in Lusaka during the PF Interactive Forum that the party is also glad that the church has developed an outstanding relationship with the opposition UPND.

She says she is not concerned that Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President Archbishop Tresphore Mpundu called her a PF agent in the Catholic Church saying what matters is her Faith in God.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Phiri has emphasized that the party is not blocking anyone with presidential ambitions.

She says what the party is saying is that they are comfortable fielding President Edgar Lungu as the PF Presidential candidate in 2021.

She says all those with presidential ambitions are free to do so as the person who liked sending cadres with machetes Wynter Kabimba left the party a long time ago and there is peace and order in the ruling party.