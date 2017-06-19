MMD Condemn ‘Biased Churches’

The opposition Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD) has called on the church to play a reconciliatory role in the country as opposed to creating more tension in the country.

MMD Acting Spokesperson Tobias Kafumukache has told QTV News in an interview that it is unfortunate that the church has now decided to take sides in political matters.

Mr. Kafumukache says the church should only provide guidance on national matters and not castigate the government in the manner they did to President Lungu and his administration last week.

He says the church is preaching division in the country and wonders how the church will represent their flock.