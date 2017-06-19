Help! My Girlfriend Is A Gold Digger

Question: After a series of breakups, I got a steady girlfriend two years ago and we have been dating each other since then. While our relationship is going great, I am not really sure about my girlfriend. One of the major reasons for this doubt is the fact that she seems to be a gold digger. Coming from a lower middle class family, the girl is constantly hinting at things she needs, making me aware of her requirements. As a responsible boyfriend, I have been fulfilling her needs all this while, but of late I’ve starting feeling disgusted with myself for giving in to most of her demands. Even my friends have started making fun of me by calling me an idiot, who’s blinded by love. I love her and don’t know how to deal with this situation. Am I reading too much into things or should I really breakup with her? Please guide me about the future course. – By Anonymous