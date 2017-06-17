Nkana, Dinamo Square Off In Zambia’s Biggest Derby

THE adrenaline-raising derby that brings Kitwe to a standstill is set for Nkana Stadium today, and welcomes a coach with the loftiest accolades in the country currently.

Beston Chambeshi, who guided the under-20 national team to a quarter-final berth at the FIFA World Cup in South Korea recently, has been thrown to the deep end as he leads Nkana against Power Dynamos.

He was appointed on Tuesday to replace another Nkana legend, Zeddy Saileti, and the wisdom of that decision will be put to test as Power, who have not lost this season, come calling.

With leaders Lusaka Dynamos’ match against Zesco United rescheduled because of the latter’s involvement in the Confederation Cup, Red Arrows and Napsa Stars will target the top slot when they face Mufulira Wanderers and Green Eagles, respectively, in round 12 matches. Dynamos have 20 points, two better than Arrows and Napsa

NKANA v POWER

The teams have met 26 times in the league since 2000 with Nkana winning seven, Power have triumphed on nine occasions and nine matches have ended in draws.

Chambeshi, who was part of the side that won the 1982 league unbeaten, will be looking forward to starting his reign with a bang.

“I am happy to be back at Nkana. Nkana is my team and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead,” Chambeshi said in Kitwe on Thursday.

Last year, the teams drew 1-1 at Nkana Stadium and Power won 1-0 at home courtesy of a Patson Daka strike.

This afternoon’s clash offers Chambeshi an opportunity to prove critics wrong that he is the best man to revive the Wusakile side’s fortunes.

Chambeshi has returned for a second spell after he was sidelined in 2015 following a spell of losses.

The teams lock horns in the derby in low spirits having struggled for form this season. Nkana have won four, drawn four and lost three in 11 matches while Power have won three and drawn eight.

Chambeshi, a former Nkana winger, will rely on Walter Bwalya, Ronald Kampamba, Austin Muwowo and Shadreck Musonda to get bragging rights. The quartet have scored a combined 11 goals between them.

Midfielders Jacob Ngulube, Simon Bwalya and Fred Tshimenga are the other players who could destroy Power in this clash, which traditionally divides Ndeke and Wusakile townships.

Chambeshi knows Power’s strengths and weaknesses having guided them to the sixth league title in 2011.

On the other hand, Power are eager to recover from last Sunday’s goalless draw with Nchanga Rangers and will unleash their best ammunition in this match, which will be televised on SuperSport.

Power coach Dan Kabwe will look to in-form Fwayo Tembo, Martin Phiri, Julius Situmbeko and Godfrey Ngwenya for victory.

“We are ready for them and we have trained very well for them. It’s not about beating them [Nkana], derbies drive themselves so the best team will win on Saturday [today]. The players play together and drink together so they know each other and it will be an exciting game on Saturday,” Kabwe said.

WANDERERS v ARROWS

Arrows will go to the summit for the first time this season if they beat Mufulira Wanderers at Shinde Stadium.

Arrows have 18 points at par with Napsa and Green Buffaloes, who host Kabwe Warriors tomorrow.

Arrows coach Honour Janza, a former Wanderers striker, will rely on Lubinda Mundia, Lottie Nyimbili, Bruce Musakanya and Stanley Nshimbi to get the third win on the trot.

Smarting from a goalless draw with Forest Rangers, Wanderers know what is at stake and will throw anything at Arrows.

Wanderers have a chance to climb the ladder with victory over Arrows.

The legendary side are unbeaten in the last four games – having won once and drawn three times.

EAGLES v NAPSA

Napsa will keep their fingers crossed that Wanderers beat Arrows and they overcome Eagles in Choma so that they take over the top slot.

Having drawn their last two games, Napsa will be eager to beat Eagles and keep the title aspirations alive.

Napsa battled to a goalless draw with Arrows before settling for another barren stalemate with champions Zanaco

.

Elsewhere, Nakambala Leopards engage Buildcon in Mazabuka.

Tomorrow, Green Buffaloes take on Kabwe Warriors at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka and City of Lusaka host Real Nakonde.