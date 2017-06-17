Mazabuka UPND Youths Threaten Riots On Monday If HH Wont Be Released

United party for National Development UPND youths in Mazabuka have threatened to riot if their incarcerated leader Hakainde Hichilema won’t be released on Monday.

According to a video clip aired by Prime TV last night, the visibly annoyed youths said they were ready for anything come Monday if the courts will not set free hh .

They charged that HH had suffered enough in his own country when everyone knows too well that the man is innocent.

The group appealed to judges to do the right thing on Monday by freeing their leader or else they will take to the streets to show their anger.

In one of his Facebook updates, HH appealed to his supporters and sympathizers to remain calm and peaceful refraining from all sorts of violence awaiting justice to prevail.

The same sentiments have been echoed by different stakeholders adding that Zambia is a beacon of peace.