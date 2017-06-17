Lusaka’s Chawama Youths Protest Over Abandoned Mini-Stadium

Some youths in Lusaka’s Chawama compound have staged a peaceful protest demanding answers on why the Chawama mini-stadium construction project has been abandoned.

The youths are angered that the project has stalled despite gobbling more than One Million Kwacha.

Philemon Mbewe has challenged the local authority to explain what has become of the mini-stadium project.

Government is said to use part of the Chawama stadium ground to extend Chawama mini-hospital.