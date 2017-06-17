Local Petroleum Transporters Threatened For Exposing Illegality

The Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia – PTAZ has claimed that it is being threatened for exposing illegalities in the oil sub-sector.

Association General Secretary, Benson Tembo says officials from Lake Petroleum have allegedly threatened to sue the association after exposing alleged smuggling of fuel into the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ndola, Mr. Tembo says the association will not be shaken and will continue to perform its role of promoting the interest of local transporters.

And ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says the 4.6 million kwacha fine on Lake Petroleum for illegally importing fuel was done in consultation with key stakeholders such as the Energy Regulation Board and security wings.

Mr. Chanda says the twelve tankers which were seized from Lake Petroleum are in the custody of the ZRA awaiting forfeiture to the state.