Liswaniso: Speaker Not The Right Person To Call For UPND MPS’ Resignation

UPND National Youth Spokesperson, Gilbert Liswaniso says the suspended Members of Parliament followed the party’s stance in pushing to exercise their rights.

He says the MPs will serve their suspension and that calls for them to resign is misplaced.

Mr. Liswaniso says Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini is not the right person to ask the UPND MPs to step down.

He says the speaker himself failed to resign when he failed to get the instruments of power when the Presidential election results were in the Constitutional Court.