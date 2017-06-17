Lesotho PM Sworn In Despite Wife’s Killing

Lesotho’s new Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has been sworn in, two days after his estranged wife was shot dead.

There were doubts whether the inauguration would take place so soon after her killing.

Prime Minister Thabane’s ABC party defeated his bitter rival Pakalitha Mosisili’s party in a snap election earlier this month.

It was the third election in three years after a bitter power-struggle.

Mr Thabane’s party won 48 of the 80 directly contested seats in the 120-strong parliament but he had to form a coalition government with three other parties in order to reach a 63-seat majority to form a government.

“I sincerely hope that political reforms will bring stability in Lesotho and ensure that Lesotho governments last for a normal five-year term,” Prime Minister Thabane said in his inaugural speech, AFP reports.

Mr Thabane also commented for the first time about the recent death of his wife Lipolelo, who was shot dead on Wednesday night while travelling home with a friend.

“I am mourning her death, and the senseless killing of people like this… is one of many challenges that I am faced with as a new prime minister,” AFP says

The police say the motive for her killing is unknown and an investigation is continuing.

The couple had been living separately since 2012 and filed for divorce which hasn’t been granted yet.

Mr Thabane attended the swearing in with another wife, Ma Isaiah Ramoholi.

BBC