East CSO Not Shocked With Dictatorship Status

The Civil Society Coalition in Eastern Province has sharply reacted to the statement by the three Church Mother Bodies that the country is turning in to a dictatorship.

Coalition Chairperson, Maxson Nkhoma says the declaration that Zambia is now under dictatorship has not come as a shock.

He says this is because the country has been experiencing political tension and lack of respect for democracy under the current government.

Mr. Nkhoma has however expressed worry that the new status will force investors to lose confidence in the country hence no aid will come.

He has advised President Edgar Lungu to find ways of bringing back democracy to the country.