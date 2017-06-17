Calling Lungu Chik**la Lands Chawama Man In Trouble

A 49-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chawama township has been found with a case to answer for defaming President Edgar Lungu after reffering to him as Ch*kala.

Lusaka magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has placed Peter Habasimbi on his defense after the state closed it’s case.

Habasimbi, a police reserve officer, is alleged to have defamed the President whilst on a minibus from Snow White to Chawama.

Facts before the court are that whilst on the bus, Habasimbi was greeted by the bus driver who asked him why he was not seen in the State House bus anymore to which he responded that he was now based at Chawama police station.

He further alleged that the reason why people were burning buildings after Hakainde Hichilema’s arrest was because of the president.

He also said in other countries, war would have ensued following HH’s arrest because he had a huge following.

Among his actual words which are before court are; “Chikala wamene muna votela President alengesa,” words which the state interpreted as…”the Penis you voted for as President is the cause”.

The case has since been adjoined to July 21 as Habasimbi has sought legal representation.