Suspended UPND MPs To Blame If PF Changes Constitution – Zimba

The Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) says UPND Members of Parliament will be to blame should the PF government amend the constitution through Parliament during their absence from the house.

Council President Suzyo Zimba has told Qtv News that as things stand, PF Members of Parliament can do anything to the Republican constitution without facing any opposition.

He says the Member of Parliament should start differentiating between public service and politics, stating that politicking will not help the people.

Mr. Zimba hopes that the UPND Members of Parliament have leant a lesson as some of the decisions they make will not only affect them, but will also affect the people who sent them to Parliament.