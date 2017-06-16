Mumbi Phiri Justifies The Suspension Of MPs, “I Was Also Suspended For 90 days,” she says.

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says the suspension of MPs is constitutional and she was also once suspended when she was MP for Munali.

She says it is surprising to hear claims by some that the suspension of UPND Members of Parliament is unconstitutional.

Mrs. Phiri has told Journalists in Lusaka that there is nothing wrong with the decision made by Speaker of the National Assembly to suspend the 48 UPND MPs.

She says when she served as Munali Member of Parliament; she was in 2009 together with two others suspended from Parliament for three months without being entitled to allowances and a salary.

Ms Phiri says the suspended Members Parliament should even count themselves lucky that their suspension is only for 30 days.

And Ms Phiri has advised those issuing disparaging remarks against the Speaker to be mindful that he has powers to summon them to the house and refer them to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for possible prosecution.

She recalls that FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza was at one point summoned by then Speaker of the National Assembly Amusa Mwanamwambwa for issuing disparaging remarks against the office of the Speaker.