Archbishop Mpundu Is A UPND Cadre- Declares RP

Republican Party (RP) leader Wright Musoma has branded Archbishop Mpundu an anti-Patriot Front (PF) regime, charging that the Catholic Priest is hell-bent at seeing the ruling party and President Edgar Lungu fail.
“Archbishop Mpundu is a UPND cadre and a known sympathizer of the cartel led by former Post Newspaper Editor Fred M’membe. I came to find out about his affiliation to the opposition when I found him with People’s Party president MikeMulongoti gossiping about President Lungu. They called me to join the meeting but I refused. So what do you expect from such a man,” Musoma cautioned.
He said Archbishop Mpundu wants to facilitate the reconciliation of President Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
” We also know that Archbishop Mpundu wants the President to intervene in the closure of the once mighty Post Newspaper but that will not work,” said Musoma
