Witness Testifies Against Mwaliteta In Court

A WITNESS yesterday testified before the High Court that Obvious Mwaliteta and four others had a common purpose to attack Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officials even if they were not at the scene of crime.

Mwaliteta, 46, a politician, is jointly charged with Evans Mukobela, 44, a student; Macmillan Shimukonka, 33, an operations manager; Laswell Phiri, 42, a businessman; and Emmanuel Mumbi. They are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

When the case came up for continued trial before Mr Justice Mwape Bowa, acting police superintendent Arthur Shonga said his investigations revealed that the five were communicating with each other before the attack.

Mr Shonga said he did not find any of the stolen items on Mwaliteta and the others when they were arrested but that they had a common purpose with those who attacked the ECZ officials.

Particulars are that on August 14, 2016, the four, in Lusaka, jointly and while acting together, stole ECZ election statements and threatened the officials with violence.