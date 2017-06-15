Sinkamba: Lungu Should Dissolve Parliament

The on-going circus in Parliament since September last year undoubtedly shows that the Executive cannot effectively govern the Republic. The suspension yesterday of 48 UPND Members of Parliament (MPs) ─ which is almost one third of the House representing half the country─ is confirmation that the National Assembly has failed to objectively and reasonably carry out its legislative function.

There is no way the President can claim that in its current state, parliament is promoting national values and principles espoused in Article 8 of the Constitution of Zambia when half the country is not represented in the House.

Where is the morality in running parliamentary affairs when half the country is not represented? Where are the ethics? Where is patriotism and national unity? Where is democracy and constitutionalism? Where is human dignity? Where is equity? Where is social justice? Where is equality and non-discrimination? Where is good governance and integrity? Where is sustainable development?

If the President is serious about promoting national values and principles, as he reported to the Nation through Parliament in March this year, it is imperative that pursuant to Article 81(4) of the Constitution of Zambia, he should just simply in and immediately dissolve Parliament, otherwise the circus will continue. The UPND MPs have indicated that they will continue with their disobedience stance. They have indicated they will do it again.

This means, when the President is back to Parliament in September for the State of the Nation address prior to presentation of the National Budget ─ which is in two months’ time ─ the UPND MPs will again walk out on him. This circus is likely to continue up to 2021 unless parliament is dissolved since there is no prescribed Code of Conduct in the Zambian statutes which provide for removal of a Member of Parliament who walking out of the House in protest, for whatever reasons.

Peter Sinkamba

Party President

Green Party

June 14, 2017