Naked UPND Protestor Jailed

THE Monze magistrate court has jailed Shiela Hamukale for indecent exposure.

Hamukale, 24, of Freedom B compound in Monze, a United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter was arrested on June,8th 2017 after a video went round on social media showing her bare breasted with writings on her body calling for the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.