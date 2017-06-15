CAF Veep Chiyangwa, Mawere Confer On Possible AFCON Bid For Zambia

CAF vice president of the Africa Cup of Nations committee Phillip Chiyangwa says Zambia could still land an opportunity to host the Africa Cup of Nations before 2025.

And Sports Minister Moses Mawere says Zambia could be ready to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations should there be need for a last minute host.

During his visit to Zambia, Chiyangwa who is also Cosafa president said that his committee was currently reviewing the manner in which bids were approved to grant five successive rights to host Africa Cup of Nations to one region.

From 2015 up to 2023 the Africa Cup of Nations hosting rights were awarded to West African nations.

The tournaments were awarded as follows 2015 (Equatorial Guinea), 2017 (Gabon), 2019 (Cameroun), 2021 (Ivory Coast) and 2023 (Guinea).

Chiyangwa said that part of the reason for change in leadership at CAF was to promote transparency and provide equal opportunity to nations bidding to host the continent’s most converted tournament.

“This visit is basically to actually hear it from you as to your interest to host anything. Secondly that I affirm my loyalty to my brother and FAZ that there are so many changes here that we have adopted both administrative and new rules at CAF and FIFA which we are putting there,” Chiyangwa said.

Chiyangwa said that although no competition was available yet before 2023, there could be an opening based on the review process currently being undertaken by his committee at CAF.

“We have no competition yet available for 2021, I am the giver and taker of competitions. I am currently reviewing what happened in the past, there may be possibilities in 2019, 2021,” he said.

“The reason why I want to be ready with my region is to know which country wants what. If an opportunity arises there is no need for me to do last minute searches,” he said.

Meanwhile Mawere reaffirmed government’s willingness to host the Africa Cup of Nations at the earliest possible window.

“In our letter to congratulate Ahmad (CAF president) for his election his Excellency President of the Republic of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu did indicate that as a country, we requested for CAF to consider Zambia as one of the hosting countries for the 2021 senior Africa Cup of Nations,” Mawere said.

“I had to travel to Egypt to meet the President of CAF and we presented our case and he indicated that he will share with his committee our interest and from there the committee will make a decision.”

He added: “We are happy that your committee is making a follow up on that request and see which country can host.”

Mawere said that the country had the requisite infrastructure to push a successful bid with the successful hosting of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations having cast Zambia in good light.

Chiyangwa also had a closed door meeting with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his executive.

The Cosafa president who is also the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZFA) president was conducted around Football House by Kamanga.