FNB Investigating Sexual Allegations As Filed By Angry Customer/Husband

A customer deposited an unusual note of complaint in the feedback and complaint box at a reputable Bank in Lusaka.

“Just because I am a Labourer doesn’t mean that you can be having sex with my wife. Please keep your money away from my marriage, napapata ba mudala” He pleaded writing in the limited column reserved for nature of complaints or feedback.

The customer claims that the unnamed Branch Manager, has a sexual affair with his wife.

The customer who identified himself as a “labourer” appealed to the bank manager to stop the affair and keep away from his wife.

And in the column where the bank writes:”would you like to be contacted with feedback regarding your above complaint? the Labourer wrote:” Ask the Manager”.

And on the column that requires him to write details of his account:” love matters more especially ba madam bandi”.

He complained that his lowly paid job didn’t entitle the manager to sleep with his wife.