Wada Records First Win as Zambia Edge South Africa In Friendly

By on 4 Comments

Wada Records First Win as Zambia Edge South Africa In Friendly

THE CHIPOLOPOLO Local team edged South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in an international friendly played in South Africa Tuesday evening.

Wedson Nyirenda’s makeshift side comes from behind to beat Stuart Baxter’s Bafana Bafana 2-1 at Moruleng Stadium.
Green Buffaloes Brian Mwila and substitute Lubinda Mundia scored in the second half to seal the victory.
Leslie Manyama had put Bafana who wired Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo 1-0 up in the first half.

This is coach Wedson Nyirenda’s first win since his appointment as Chipolopolo coach.

Wada Records First Win as Zambia Edge South Africa In Friendly added by on
View all posts by Editor →

4 Responses to "Wada Records First Win as Zambia Edge South Africa In Friendly"

  1. Jan Simulambo   June 13, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    At last kamangas team wins. An d its in a friendly

    Reply
  2. Jan Simulambo   June 14, 2017 at 12:01 am

    At last kamanga’s team wins. And its in a friendly. A pointless game

    Reply
  3. Mabvuto   June 14, 2017 at 10:12 am

    The real Chipolopolo is our under 20. That team must stop masquerading as Chipolopolo they are Northern Rhodesia under 40.

    Reply
  4. Chonta Malinga   June 14, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Wada must still resign. He has failed to win a competitive game and was the worst player on saturday when they lost to Mozambique. He still does not know players and continues his costly experiments

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.