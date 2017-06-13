Wada Records First Win as Zambia Edge South Africa In Friendly

THE CHIPOLOPOLO Local team edged South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in an international friendly played in South Africa Tuesday evening.
Wedson Nyirenda’s makeshift side comes from behind to beat Stuart Baxter’s Bafana Bafana 2-1 at Moruleng Stadium.
Green Buffaloes Brian Mwila and substitute Lubinda Mundia scored in the second half to seal the victory.
Leslie Manyama had put Bafana who wired Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo 1-0 up in the first half.
This is coach Wedson Nyirenda’s first win since his appointment as Chipolopolo coach.
At last kamangas team wins. An d its in a friendly
The real Chipolopolo is our under 20. That team must stop masquerading as Chipolopolo they are Northern Rhodesia under 40.
Wada must still resign. He has failed to win a competitive game and was the worst player on saturday when they lost to Mozambique. He still does not know players and continues his costly experiments