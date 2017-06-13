Wada Records First Win as Zambia Edge South Africa In Friendly

THE CHIPOLOPOLO Local team edged South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in an international friendly played in South Africa Tuesday evening.

Wedson Nyirenda’s makeshift side comes from behind to beat Stuart Baxter’s Bafana Bafana 2-1 at Moruleng Stadium.

Green Buffaloes Brian Mwila and substitute Lubinda Mundia scored in the second half to seal the victory.

Leslie Manyama had put Bafana who wired Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo 1-0 up in the first half.

This is coach Wedson Nyirenda’s first win since his appointment as Chipolopolo coach.