UPND MPs: We Are Not Surprised By Suspension

The 48 Suspended UPND Members of Parliament say they are not surprised about their suspension from the house by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

Speaking on behalf of the suspended lawmakers, UPND Chief Whip Garry Nkombo says the Speaker’s decision has not come as a surprise, stating that under the PF Government all governance institutions have been compromised.

And Mr. Nkombo says they will not be surprised if Patriotic Front Members of Parliament take advantage of their absence from the house and manipulate the constitution to suit their agenda.

Most UPND Members of Parliament were dressed in black as they attended Parliament this afternoon before hearing their verdict.