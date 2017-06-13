UPND MPs: We Are Not Surprised By Suspension

The 48 Suspended UPND Members of Parliament say they are not surprised about their suspension from the house by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.
Speaking on behalf of the suspended lawmakers, UPND Chief Whip Garry Nkombo says the Speaker’s decision has not come as a surprise, stating that under the PF Government all governance institutions have been compromised.
And Mr. Nkombo says they will not be surprised if Patriotic Front Members of Parliament take advantage of their absence from the house and manipulate the constitution to suit their agenda.
Most UPND Members of Parliament were dressed in black as they attended Parliament this afternoon before hearing their verdict.
Let the PF pass ALL the laws they want.There is no excuse now to perform.One month is more than enough.Viva Mr speaker!!
Remember the recording from parliament the day they absconded, the presidential speech. ” ba ka ba chite suspend pakuti ba ka sange twali chinja constitution” said PF MPs
Suspension is written as a punishment for ANY wrong doer. It is a matter of implementing as the Speaker did. He had to interpret the Policy. The guilt do not accept judgment.
I’m wondering who the unfortunate victims in all this comic scenario are.