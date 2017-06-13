UPND MPs Suspended For 30 Days, PF To Have Field Day Without Opposition

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has suspended 48 of the 58 UPND Members of Parliament for 30 days effective today, 13th June,2017 for boycotting President Edgar Lungu’s address to the house on 17th March, 2017.

Ten other UPND Members of Parliament had obtained leave of absence from Parliament.

Making a ruling on the unauthorized absence by UPND Members of Parliament from the house when President Lungu delivered the state of the nation address, Dr Matibini told the MPs that during their suspension they will not be entitled to receive salaries and allowances, and will not participate in the any business of the house including the work of their respective parliamentary committees.

He told the UPND Members of Parliament that their conduct of boycotting the president’s address as a way of protest was unjustified and unbefitting the conduct of a Member of Parliament.

Dr Matibini reminded the UPND MPs that having taken oath of allegiance to the President, they are expected to be respectful to the president.

He adds that if the UPND MPs believe that President Lungu was not duly elected and do not recognise him as such, they should not have taken the oath of office.

He has since challenged the opposition party lawmakers to resign if they still maintain that they do not recognise President Lungu as duly elected president.

The Speaker warned that he will not tolerate gross indiscipline and misconduct from any member of parliament.

And Dr Matibini has referred the matter in which incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has continued to use disparaging remarks against him to the Inspector General of Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This followed points of order raised by Mwansabombwe MP Rodgers Mwewa and Luapula province minister Nickson Chilangwa on 23rd March and 26th March respectively who wanted to find out whether Mr Hichilema was in order to demean the Speaker and the house by disparaging remarks as reported by the Mast newspaper and whether the UPND leader was in order to continue making disparaging and contemptuous remarks about him as reported by Muvi TV.

Meanwhile the Speaker has ruled Patriotic Front Members of Parliament out of order for shouting political slogans when President walked into the house to deliver the state of the nation address on 17th March, 2017.

He also ruled the Government Chief Whip Richard Musukwa out of order for threatening UPND Members of Parliament.