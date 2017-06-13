SFH Increases Female Condom Usage

Society for Family Health says it has seen increased female condom usage among women this year.

SFH communications manager Mumbi Mutale says since the launch of the maximum female Diva condoms last year, the society has distributed close to 4 thousand pieces this year, signifying that members of the public have accepted female condoms.

Mr Mutale has told QTV news that the society has also embarked on awareness campaigns to sensitize the public on the use of female condoms to protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

He adds that the society also aims at dispelling myths and conceptions attached to the female condoms, for maximum usage.