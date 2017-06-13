Mutati: Maize Export a Disaster

Finance Minister Felix Mutati Felix Mutati has described the export of maize as a disaster.

Mr Mutati is concerned with the slow pace at which the export of maize export is being conducted in the country.

He says so far, the export of Maize has not been inspiring.

Mr Mutati notes that the private sector is key in helping government to improve the agriculture sector in the country, urging the private sector to drive the growth of the agriculture sector.

He warned that if stakeholders do not provide solutions, the sector risks collapsing.

The Finance Minister was speaking during a Multi stakeholder consultative forum on developing a more competitive and inclusive agricultural commodity trading platform in Lusaka today.

And Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya says there is need for a comprehensive and competitive crop marketing system in view of the country’s significant increase in production of key commodities such maize and soya beans.

Ms. Siliya says there is need to discuss proposals on how the marketing of commodities will be handled this season especially that the country faced a lot of challenges in the trade of major commodities such as Maize, Soya Beans, Cotton and Tobacco last season due to export restrictions.

Ms. Siliya has since requested the private sector in the agriculture sector to start indentifying the foundation that will lead to the establishment of a marketing system that will meet the needs of the industry.