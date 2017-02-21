Reduced Load Shedding Will Spur Productivity – CSPR

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has observed that the reduction in hours of loadshedding being experienced lately will spur national productivity.

CSPR notes that this will ultimately lead to a reduction in poverty levels in the country.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano notes that most small businesses have struggled while others have folded as a result of loadshedding.

Mr. Nshindano states that the availability of power can help the country come out of poverty given its contribution to national development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshindano says President Edgar Lungu directive to his Cabinet ministers to present quarterly reports on the various developmental projects will result in quality service delivery.