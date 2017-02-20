Lungu And His Team Have Messed Up PF – Kafwanka

FORMER Patriotic Front Chingola district chairman Mwila Kafwanka has warned of mass defections from the ruling party if President Edgar Lungu continues persecuting founder members.

In an interview, Kafwanka said President Lungu was aware that all was not well in PF but he had resorted to using underhand methods to flash out party members like Chishimba Kambwili who were likely to challenge him at the party convention.

“The current PF top leadership is playing a very dangerous game which, if not stopped, will lead to mass defections. It’s like they are not ready to face a strong opponent at the convention,” Kafwanka said.

“That’s why they are trying to cook up fake stories or cases against Hon Kambwili and others in order to frustrate them so that they can give up their fight to liberate PF from the vultures.”

He said the future of the PF would remain under threat if such manoeuvres continued.

“For instance, Hon Kambwili has been a loyal member of PF since its inception. And there are many PF members who are ready to support him whichever route he would take,” Kafwanka said.

He said it was unfortunate that President Lungu and his allies were not ready to hand over the party to other alternative leadership.

“They have messed up the party. They have completely abandoned the legacy of President Michael Sata. And now they are trying to victimise individuals who have the appropriate skills and experience to take the party in the right direction,” Kafwanka said.

He said time had come for PF to taste the leadership skills of others.

“One thing I can assure President Lungu and other hijackers is that their days in PF are over,” Kafwanka said.

And Kafwanka said it was embarrassing to see the PF government paying its entire attention to developing regions which had repeatedly rejected the party and neglected areas like Luapula Province where the ruling party had been enjoying massive support.

Commenting on the high poverty levels in Luapula which currently stood at 81.7 per cent, Kafwanka wondered why the government had neglected certain areas of the country.

“I have gone round the country and I can tell you that the PF government has not been fair to the people of Luapula Province in the manner it has been delivering development,” Kafwanka said.

“I have seen developmental projects being carried out by government in provinces where the PF has been rejected not once or twice but several times. But here in Luapula Province, which is considered the bedroom of PF, nothing is happening. Poverty is all over the province.”

He said the people of Luapula Province were not only troubled by high levels of unemployment and poverty but they also lacked infrastructure development.

“Luapula Province has produced a lot of cabinet ministers. And the question is: what are they doing? Because we promised the people of Luapula Province a lot of things, including the construction of a university and Kashikishi-Lunchinda road but nothing has been fulfilled so far despite being in government for over six years. Gentlemen, let’s be serious,” said Kafwanka.