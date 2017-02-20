Kalumba Disagrees With EAZ Over 2017 National Budget

Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba has disagreed with the advice by the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) to government, against making any reversals of the approved 2017 national budget.

Dr. Kalumba thinks that government still has the leverage to make adjustments to the approved provisions of the national budget.

He has told QTV News this is particularly given the indications coming from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) that it is doing well in tax collection.

Dr. Kalumba states that he has however taken note that there is a concern from small businesses that there is still tight liquidity in the Zambian economy.

He says this is what he has also observed is being used as an excuse for such businesses holding back from rolling out new investments.