Boards Of Three Universities Dissolved

MINISTER of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has dissolved the boards of directors at the newly created Mukuba, Kwame Nkrumah and Chalimbana universities.

The Copperbelt University (CBU) will now manage the affairs of Mukuba University in Kitwe; Chalimbana University in Lusaka will be under the management of the University of Zambia (UNZA), while Mulungushi University will oversee the activities at Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe.

Professor Luo said the boards in the newly created universities have been dissolved to allow people with wider experience to manage them as they grow into fully fledged higher learning institutions