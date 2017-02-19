Former President Rupiah Banda Celebrates 80th Birthday

Former republican president Rupiah Bwezani Banda  is today  celebrating his 80th birthday, He too took time to share his birthday thoughts on facebook with fans, see his post below:

“On my 80th Birthday, I thank God Almighty for my life, family and friends.

I also wish to thank all of you that continue to send birthday greetings from all over the world via text, email, phone and various other means. I appreciate and value your friendship.”

Picture courtesy of Elyon M. Tembo

2 Responses to "Former President Rupiah Banda Celebrates 80th Birthday"

  1. munkombwe sebana wikute   February 19, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    mwakula musiye na sex. anyway HBD

  2. mayweather jr   February 19, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    @munkombwe. NANGA NI sex yanyoko

