Where Is Matero MP? Residents Left Stranded

MATERO residents have accused their Member of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya of failing to deliver on what he promised during his campaign trails.

They lamented that Mr Kaziya who is Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection has not been seen his election to Parliament.

The residents complained of poor sanitation, bad roads, poor drainages and unmaintained weather-beaten Matero Market.

They said from the time Mr. Kaziya was elected area Member of Parliament, no development projects had been initiated to change the area into a better environment.

“Matero is still the same old Matero, our MP is a ‘miss’ because nothing has changed, look at the roads, poor drainages and the market, nothing has changed,” said one of the residents.