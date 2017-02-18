DEC Arrests Banker Who Stole K 700,000

AN accountant of Lusaka has been arrested for money activities involving over K700,000.

Announcing the arrest to Mwebantu, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has named the suspect as Gerald Kamuti aged 28 years of Plot No. 1573 Obama area in Lusaka.

It has been reported that Kamuti has been arrested for theft by servant, obstruction of an authorised officer and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Gerald Kamuti on dates unknown but between January, 2014 and August 2016 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown in his capacity as a Supervisor at a named bank with intent to defraud did steal K727, 363.05 by debiting accounts for Zambia Airports Corporation Limited with K178, 297.00 and Chongwe District Council with K549, 066.05.

Katongo says then suspect further credited various personal client accounts as loan refund who do not work for the said Institutions.

“The suspect laundered the money by acquiring properties which included a Toyota Altezza Registration Number ALR 956, a Nissan Primera Registration Number ALR 7307 and a house in Lusaka’s Obama Residential area,” Katongo says.

She also says the suspect further obstructed authorised officers by wilfully giving false or misleading information with respect to his house in Obama area claiming it belonged to a named landlord when in fact not.