ZNUT Urges Govt To Increase Teacher Recruitment to 10,000

The Zambia National Teachers Union (ZNUT) has appealed to the government to consider increasing the number of teachers earmarked for recruitment from 6,000 to 10,000.

ZNUT Spokesperson Joe Kasaka says this is considering the huge deficit of teachers in the country.

Mr. Kasaka adds that this is also coupled with the number of schools government is constructing and upgrading.

He notes that the teacher pupil ratio which is already high has the potential to compromise the quality of education in the country.

And Mr. Kasaka is appealing to the government to ensure that as it constructs more schools it constructs teachers’ houses to alleviate the challenge of accommodation for teachers.