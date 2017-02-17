Seer 1 To Visit UTH Mortuary To Raise The Dead From Death.

Lusaka Prophet Andrew CFM popularly known as Seer 1 has said he will now go as far as visiting the UTH mortuary and raise the dead from death .
Seer 1 says he wants to show the world that he isn’t a fake prophet but a real prophet of God who has been chosen and sent by God to help those who are facing different kinds of problems.
” I am not all about money , I heal sicknesses also and many other problems, so very soon I will be visiting the mortuary at UTH to raise the dead from death , this will not be magic but will be the power of the Living God whom I serve , the world will shake people will be shocked because this will be the first of its kind here in Zambia , I am just waiting for the right time to do it and I will do it , I get instructions from God and I will wait for the instructions but I am confirming with you now that the dead will rise in Jesus name ” Seer 1 said .
Prophet Andrew CFM is popularly known for Turning Paper into money , turning Water into Fuel and Performing Miracle money miracles .
yawn yawn……how can he say he wants to raise the dead to life when there are thousands of sick people in the UTH? Sure a prophet from God??? My foot.
In the last days, the devil will be given power to do wonders. You shall know them by their fruits. Jesus never planned miracles. They just happened in the course of his Ministry.
2 Thessalonians 2:7 – 12. — indeed, the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will do away with by the spirit of his mouth and bring to nothing by the manifestation of his presence. 9 But the lawless one’s presence is by the operation of Satan with every powerful work and lying signs and wonders 10 and every unrighteous deception for those who are perishing, as a retribution because they did not accept the love of the truth in order that they might be saved. 11 That is why God lets a deluding influence mislead them so that they may come to believe the lie, 12 in order that they all may be judged because they did not believe the truth but took pleasure in unrighteousness
Heal thoz who are sick b4 u go to the dead.B real 4 a while we want u 2 visit and heal the sick.
First your boss told us Hillary Clinton would win ,and now this!
Its impossible, you know,I know it!!
Anyway capitalism has made people go nuts!