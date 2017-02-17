Seer 1 To Visit UTH Mortuary To Raise The Dead From Death.

Lusaka Prophet Andrew CFM popularly known as Seer 1 has said he will now go as far as visiting the UTH mortuary and raise the dead from death .

Seer 1 says he wants to show the world that he isn’t a fake prophet but a real prophet of God who has been chosen and sent by God to help those who are facing different kinds of problems.

” I am not all about money , I heal sicknesses also and many other problems, so very soon I will be visiting the mortuary at UTH to raise the dead from death , this will not be magic but will be the power of the Living God whom I serve , the world will shake people will be shocked because this will be the first of its kind here in Zambia , I am just waiting for the right time to do it and I will do it , I get instructions from God and I will wait for the instructions but I am confirming with you now that the dead will rise in Jesus name ” Seer 1 said .

Prophet Andrew CFM is popularly known for Turning Paper into money , turning Water into Fuel and Performing Miracle money miracles .