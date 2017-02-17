M’membes Lawyers Face Arrest

Police have extended their hunt to respected lawyer Nchima Nchito over their pursuit of former Post Newspapers Managing Director Fred M’membe.

M’membe is currently at large with police keeping watch at his Nangwenya road residence in Rhodes Park where they have been camped after searching his home yesterday and picked up his wife Mutinta.

Mutinta is still being held in custody at Kabwata Police Station after she was bundled away last evening.

The police are holding out to have her reveal the whereabouts of her husband who is on their wanted list following the warrant issued by the Magistrate Court.

The Lusaka Magistrate has also issued a warrant of arrest of Nchito who has been the lawyer representing M’membe and The Post Newspapers.

Nchito like M’membe is also accused of posing as an agent of The Post Newspapers that is facing liquidation.

The provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho is pulling all the strings hoping to force M’membe into cooperating with the liquidator in listing all the assets under The Post Newspapers.

M’membe has been accused of concealing some of The Post Newspapers assets and also not giving all the records to Mosho.

High Court judge Sunday Nkonde appointed Mosho as provisional liquidator of The Post after some former employees filed a motion of winding down the tabloid.

The paper was closed last year following a disputed K51 million tax debt owed to the Zambia Revenue Authority.

It has since been re-incarnated as The Mast under the ownership of M’membe’s wife Mutinta.

