Meanwhile Lusaka Husband Throws Himself Off The Building (At Stanely Bus Station)

By on 1 Comment

Meanwhile Lusaka Husband Throws Himself Off The Building (At Stanely Bus Station)

Happening right now, a Lusaka husband has just thrown himself off the tall unfinshied building at at Stanely Bus Station. Fortunately, he landed in the hands of the police and has since been put in custody. It is not yet established why he wanted to to leave his wife and children but police say he’s well and only sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile Lusaka Husband Throws Himself Off The Building (At Stanely Bus Station) added by on
View all posts by Reporter →

One Response to "Meanwhile Lusaka Husband Throws Himself Off The Building (At Stanely Bus Station)"

  1. Luapula bize   February 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Hm! …what a mentally and emotionally strong idiot – Walking all the way up the stairs, whilst convincing himself to do what he intended to do? hm!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.