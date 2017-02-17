LCC Drags 11 Bar Owners To Court

THE LUSAKA City Council has dragged 11 bar owners to court for failure to comply with stipulated trading hours.

LCC public relations manager Habeenzu Mulunda said the 11 have since appeared before the fast track courts for selling liquor beyond permissible hours contrary to the Liquor Licensing Act No. 20 of 2011 of the Laws of Zambia.

He said others have been taken to court for noise pollution for playing loud music contrary to the Local Government Act Cap 281 of the Laws of Zambia.

“To appear in the fast track court on Monday 20th February, 2017 include, Kabs Mall and Arena Pub (both from Kabulonga Extension), Club 007 (Matero), Royal Splash (Kabwata KCC), Auto Pub (Avondale), Eighties Pub (Avondale), Things Pub (Chelstone Barzaa), Don Peddro Pub and Grill (Avondale) Big Star 2 (Mtendere) One One One Pool (Chelstone Barzaa) and Uncle T Dallas City situated at Kabwata Cash and Carry,” he said.

Mr Mulunda said members of the public who owned bars and bottle stores must adhere to the legal provisions in their operations or risk facing prosecution for breaking the regulations.

He said bottle stores, bars and night clubs in the habit of playing loud music must desist from the act as it would land them in problems with the law.

And Mr Mulunda has called on all those served with summons to avail themselves before the court as any absenteeism would leave the local authority with no option but to apply for bench warrant to have the absconders arrested.

Meanwhile, the Council has received 70 signed petitions against some liquor operators including Uncle T. Dallas City Bar over noise pollution.

“The Council, therefore, would like to appeal to members of the public and business owners to adhere to the provisions of the law as well as to comply with authorised officers mandated to inspect their premises as they do so to protect the health of the general public,” he said.

Meanwhile, the local authority through the Public Health department together with the State Police have intensified inspections in all bars and taverns as well as night clubs to observe their activities in line with the law.