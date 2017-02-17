HH Visits Mutinta Mazoka in Police Cells

Statement by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema:

With my wife, Mutinta, we visited Mutinta Mazoka Mmembe, the arrested Mast Newspaper Director, who is being held at Kabwata Police Station.

Mrs Mutinta Mmembe was arrested yesterday on an alleged offense of obstruction and assault on the heavily armed State Police.

However, the Police have refused to issue a police bond on grounds that the arresting officer is not available.

Her lawyers however are determined to secure a Police bond for Madam Mmembe though the police are seemingly playing a delay tactic so that she can spend another day in police cells.

During the same visit, we spoke to members of the Press and called on the Police to remain true to upholding and protecting citizens and not harassing them.

We also sympathized with the Police because in our view they are being used to settle personal scores on innocent citizens.

And it is our considered view that citizens including the Press are inhumanly being suppressed by those claiming to be leaders of the nation.

The arrest and eventual assaulting of Mrs. Mmembe is not only an assault on the Mast Newspaper but women and entire the media.

We claim to live in a democratic country, we should therefore uphold democratic principles and freedoms.

Our country is fast being turned into a dictatorship especially with harassment of private media institutions and machinations of pulling out of certain important international protocols, but we will not allow such.

Blessed day citizens,

God Bless our country.

